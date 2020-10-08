Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Five firefighter crews attended a house fire in Camira on Thursday morning. Photo: File
Five firefighter crews attended a house fire in Camira on Thursday morning. Photo: File
News

Five fire crews respond as Ipswich house goes up in flames

Lachlan Mcivor
8th Oct 2020 7:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIVE firefighter crews attended the scene of a house fire in Ipswich in the early hours of Thursday morning but no one was injured in the blaze.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews arrived at the fire on Dale Rd, Camira at 1.20am.

The house was "well involved" when fireys arrived.

"The fire was approximately 15m by 15m," the spokeswoman said.

"The fire was under control at about 2.15am and then they were just checking for hot spots for a little while.

"The area was made safe and (firefighters) left the scene."

No injuries were reported paramedics stayed on standby while the fire was extinguished.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

emergency fire house fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UNVEILED: Plans for luxury hotel in heart of Airlie Beach

        Premium Content UNVEILED: Plans for luxury hotel in heart of Airlie Beach

        Property More details about a new hotel with 180 rooms, spa and pool have been revealed.

        LIVESTREAM: How you can watch Burdekin election debate

        LIVESTREAM: How you can watch Burdekin election debate

        Politics Watch your Burdekin candidates go head to head in our Queensland Election 2020...

        ‘He died while I held him’: Four pets dead within 150m

        Premium Content ‘He died while I held him’: Four pets dead within 150m

        Crime Suspected baiting as four pets from same road die within days of each other

        BUDGET UNPACKED: Tourism and business among winners

        Premium Content BUDGET UNPACKED: Tourism and business among winners

        Money Community leaders say there are plenty of wins for the region including new hopes...