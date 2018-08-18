VIDEO: Driver 'deliberately' swerves at motorcycle cop

A POLICE officer on a motorcycle had a lucky escape yesterday after a motorist allegedly deliberately swerved into his path at Harlaxton in Toowoomba, causing the officer to take evasive action to avoid being hit.

The traffic officer was conducting patrols along the New England Highway when he attempted to pull over the car about 12.30pm.

The driver allegedly failed to stop for the officer and began moving his vehicle from side to side, before abruptly cutting in front of the police motorcycle.

The vehicle sped off and was located crashed into a tree off the highway near Mount Luke.

Police with a crashed car on Mount Luke Rd near Geham State Forest, Friday, August 17, 2018. Kevin Farmer

Information provided to police led them to Crows Nest, north of Toowoomba, where a man was taken into custody about 5pm.

A 42-year-old Toowoomba man was denied police bail and is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today charged with dangerous driving, endangering the life of a person in a vehicle with intent, failing to stop and unlicensed driving whilst under SPER suspension.

Meanwhile, a search was under way after a car rammed a police vehicle multiple times near Brisbane, injuring officers.

When police pulled over a white station wagon seen driving erratically at Deception Bay, north of Brisbane, last night, the driver reversed at speed into the stationary patrol car four times before driving off, police say.

The officers received minor injuries and the patrol car was extensively damaged.

The station wagon was later stopped with a tyre deflation device but the occupants escaped on foot and are still on the run.

Additional reporting AAP