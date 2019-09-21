Five injured as car crashes down embankment

Five people were taken to hospital after their car went down an embankment.

FIVE people were taken to hospital after their vehicle crashed down an embankment near Conway on Saturday morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said two adults and three children were injured in the crash on Conway Rd near the boat ramp.

The ambulance was called to the accident at 8.52am.

The spokesperson said a woman received an arm injury while a man had multiple abrasions.

A boy received a chest injury, while another boy and girl both received head injuries in the accident, the spokesperson said.

All occupants of the car were able to get out of the car themselves and were at the top of the embankment when the ambulance arrived.

All five were taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.