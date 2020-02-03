Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A massive scaffold has collapsed at a building site this afternoon. Five people have been taken to hospital and WorkSafe is now investigating.
A massive scaffold has collapsed at a building site this afternoon. Five people have been taken to hospital and WorkSafe is now investigating.
News

Five injured in horror scaffolding collapse

by Jessica Coates
3rd Feb 2020 2:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Five people have been injured in a scaffolding collapse at a building site in Craigieburn.

Emergency services were called to Fortitude Drive about 1.10pm.

In a statement, Ambulance Victoria said two men were in a serious condition - a man in his 20s was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and a man in his 50s was taken to The Alfred hospital.

Three men are in a stable condition - a man in his 30s was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and two men in their 20s were taken to The Alfred.

It's not known what injuries they have sustained.

Ambulance Victoria initially said paramedics treated three people at the scene and they were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

WorkSafe is investigating.

A closer look at the scaffolding collapse. Picture: Channel 9 Melbourne/Twitter
A closer look at the scaffolding collapse. Picture: Channel 9 Melbourne/Twitter
building scaffolding collapse workplace accident worksafe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wedding called off, guests still come to the Whitsundays

        premium_icon Wedding called off, guests still come to the Whitsundays

        News A bride who called off her wedding with the groom, just two weeks earlier, still partied with wedding guests in the Whitsundays.

        • 3rd Feb 2020 3:57 PM
        Travel bans a savage blow for tourism

        Travel bans a savage blow for tourism

        Travel Coronavirus bans are already having savage economic consequences.

        IN PHOTOS: Captains take on the mantle at Proserpine High

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Captains take on the mantle at Proserpine High

        News The new student leadership team for Proserpine State High School was made official...

        CRIME WRAP: Two drivers allegedly twice legal limit

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Two drivers allegedly twice legal limit

        News Charges laid and light fitting stolen in Bowen at the weekend.