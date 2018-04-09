SHOPPING SPREE: The Lions Club Airlie Beach will hold five markets in six days, due to a busy cruise ship schedule.

CRUISE ship frenzy is about to dawn on the town of Airlie Beach, which will welcome four ships in less than a week.

The first ship to arrive will be Pacific Dawn which will dock on Thursday and kick-off the festivities.

Friday will see the Voyage of the Sea come ashore en-route to Singapore.

The town will go one day without a cruise ship docking, on Saturday, before the Pacific Dawn brings another load of tourists ashore on Sunday.

Finally the Sea Princess will visit on Tuesday.

Coinciding with the increase in tourists, the Airlie Beach Lions Club is gearing up to host five markets in just six days.

Lions volunteer Helen Toy is delighted with the stimulation to the economy the busy schedule will bring.

"Stall holders travel up for the week especially for the cruise ship markets, it's not just the tourists spending money," she said.

Ms Toy expects good numbers throughout the week due to the promising weather forecast, "we're pleased to see some lovely weather for next weekend".

Ms Toy wanted to remind patrons that the Airlie Beach market "is a single use plastic bag free zone."

"We're so close to the water and plastic can be so disastrous to the marine life."

"Re-usable or paper bags are the way to go," she said.

The Airlie Beach markets were ahead of the game in regards to plastic bag use as the operation has been a single use plastic bag free zone for over a year now.

The state government only last week announced legislation that will ban the use of single use plastic bags state-wide as of July 1, 2018.