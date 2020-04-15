QUEENSLAND has recorded its lowest rise in COVID-19 cases since early March, with just five new cases recorded overnight.

The state's tally now sits at 999, after some numbers were revised.

Health Minister Steven Miles said 11 people remained in intensive care, with 10 of them on ventilators.

A total of 442 Queenslanders have recovered, leaving 552 active cases.

Both Mr Miles and Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young have expressed concern about the number of cases coming from interstate.

An additional 11 COVID-19 cases were announced yesterday, bringing the totla number of cases to 998.

Five Queenslanders have died from coronavirus while more than 400 patients have recovered.

It comes as debate continues about the level of social restrictions required as the rate of infection drops, and as parents come to terms with State Government plans for schools in the next semester.

The State Government has said children will only be expected to learn for two or three hours a day, admitting it will be tough for some parents to juggle full-time wok and schooling.

The Opposition in Queensland has called for mums and dads to be able to make their own decision on schooling, raising concerns of a "two-tier education system" in which some children would be left behind.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will today urge teachers to return to classrooms, warning the education of students hangs in the balance.

Originally published as Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month