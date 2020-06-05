Five of Mackay’s best whale watching spots

MAKE sure to give a wave to the region's largest tourists as humpback whales begin their annual migration north.

Mackay Tourism chief executive officer Tas Webber said the majestic giants' commute along our coastline was a fantastic phenomenon.

"Whales are such a unique animal, easily the largest living creatures, and they're mammals just like us," Mr Webber said.

"The whales seem to love the attention too and routinely can be seen splashing or breaching out of the water, which makes for an incredible show."

Mr Webber said the average number of whale watching visitors was unknown, but crowd numbers would be affected by the pandemic.

"The Mackay region's authentic and unforgettable wildlife experiences are a leading reason why hundreds of thousands of visitors make their way here each year," he said.

"Like everywhere, there will be a noticeable decrease in the number of visitors to the region, particularly from international and interstate markets.

"There'll still be plenty of locals excited to see that first glimpse of the migrating whales off our shores."

Last week, Whitsunday tourism operators spotted a whale calf at Tongue Bay.

It was believed to be the first of the creatures seen in Whitsunday waters for the 2020 season.

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive office Tash Wheeler said many whales gave birth to their young in the warm, calm and protected waters of the Whitsundays.

"A sighting of mother and calf while enjoying a tour on the water is a common occurrence during these months," Ms Wheeler said.

"We are so lucky in The Whitsundays, every tour is a whale watching tour."

Best spots for whale watching

Water tower at Slade Point: Whale mural on the water tower at Slade Point.

Lamberts Beach Lookout: This purpose built whale watching lookout at Slade Point offers incredible views out to sea to watch whales, dolphins, turtles and other marine life. If you can't spot whales you can always turn north and marvel at the beautiful whale mural on the Slade Point Water Tower.

Mackay Tourism chief executive officer Tas Webber said visitors could spot migrating whales from the Eimeo Pacific Hotel.

Eimeo Pacific Hotel: The Eimeo Pacific Hotel offers spectacular views of Eimeo Beach, Dolphin Heads, the Southern Whitsunday Islands and hopefully a few whales. Make sure you pop in for a delicious meal or a drink while you're there.

Hay Point Lookout: One of the world's biggest coal ports and migrating whales aren't exactly two things we think of together, but from Hay Point Lookout you can see both during whale season.

Campwin Beach Lookout: Located along the coastal road between Sarina and Hay Point, Campwin Beach lookout is a great vantage point to watch whales and marine life and marvel at the beautiful beaches nearby.

Mackay Tourism chief executive officer Tas Webber said visitors could to spot migrating humpback whales from Andrews Point Lookout at Cape Hillsborough.

Andrews Point Lookout: Whether it's views of Cape Hillsborough beach, Wedge Island, or whales and other marine life enjoying the warm Coral Sea waters, there's plenty of reasons to add this trek to your Cape Hillsborough adventure.