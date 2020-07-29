Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Five people have been taken to hospital after a Bruce Highway crash. Photo: File
Five people have been taken to hospital after a Bruce Highway crash. Photo: File
News

Five people taken to hospital after highway crash

Laura Thomas
29th Jul 2020 6:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Bowen.

Paramedics attended the crash near Dry Creek Rd about 5pm.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said a woman in her 20s was experiencing chest pain and was transported to hospital with suspected spinal injuries.

One man in his 20s had a hand injury and was experiencing chest pains.

The spokeswoman said a male whose age was unknown was experiencing abdominal pain.

Two other people were also taken to hospital, a girl in her late teens with leg pain and another woman in her 20s who was suffering chest and knee pain.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the vehicles were in the middle of the road.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads advises lanes have been reduced on the highway following the crash.

All lanes are reportedly affected and delays are to be expected.

bowen crash bowen hospital bruce highway crash queensland ambulance services traffic crash
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Entertainment Centre was ‘in jeopardy’ before state lifeline

        premium_icon Entertainment Centre was ‘in jeopardy’ before state lifeline

        News The new budget for the ‘heart and soul’ of Proserpine is now $8M more than originally anticipated.

        $100K to transform Bowen’s food waste into profit

        premium_icon $100K to transform Bowen’s food waste into profit

        News The funds will go towards a feasibility study for Food Transformation Plant in...

        New website brings Whitsunday food to your fingertips

        premium_icon New website brings Whitsunday food to your fingertips

        Business Two Airlie Beach foodies have brought an end to the days of tough decisions about...

        Infected woman delayed coronavirus test

        premium_icon Infected woman delayed coronavirus test

        News Coronavirus QLD: Parklands Christian College confirms new case in staff member