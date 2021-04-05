Menu
Marine Stingers
Health

Five people treated for irukandji stings in Whitsundays

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
5th Apr 2021 6:38 PM
Five swimmers were treated for irukandji stings in the Whitsundays over the Easter long weekend including a teen boy, who was taken to Mackay Base Hospital.

The 17 year old had been swimming at Whitehaven Beach when he was stung about 4.40pm on Saturday.

A 17-year-old boy was swimming at Whitehaven Beach on Saturday, April 3 when he was stung by an irukandji.
A 17-year-old boy was swimming at Whitehaven Beach on Saturday, April 3 when he was stung by an irukandji.

It is understood he had only been in the water for minutes before he it occurred.

VMR Whitsunday, with two paramedics on board, met up with another vessel named Settlement carrying the injured teen at Nara Inlet about 6.07pm.

In a post on social media the VMR crew praised the efforts of the paramedics, who treated the boy under difficult circumstances including inserting a cannula amid rocky conditions at sea.

The boy was initially taken to Proserpine Hospital before he was moved to Mackay Base Hospital.

A tiny but fully grown deadly Irukandji jellyfish lies next to match sticks for size comparison.
A tiny but fully grown deadly Irukandji jellyfish lies next to match sticks for size comparison.

He was among the five people treated for irukandji stings at Proserpine over the weekend.

On Friday a 27-year-old woman was treated at hospital at 5.48pm. It is unknown where she had been swimming.

On Sunday an eight-year-old girl was treated at 4.30pm after she was stung at Dingo Beach.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman confirmed a 10-year-old girl and 31-year-old man were also treated at Proserpine Hospital over the weekend.

All were treated in the emergency department and discharged except the 17 year old, who was moved to Mackay.

