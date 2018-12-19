Five places to explore these holidays

THERE are countless trails, tracks and beaches across the Whitsundays that your family or a group of friends can indulge in this holiday period.

You may find yourself on a secluded beach, pack a picnic to soak in the atmosphere, get the hiking boots on, or maybe throw in the swimwear and towel.

Here is a list of 5 places to explore.

Cedar Creek Falls, Conway National Park

A beautiful hidden oasis will greet you when you find the gorgeous waterfall that is Cedar Creek Falls.

Don't forget to bring your swimwear for this one as you can dip your toes into the emerald green swimming hole.

Horseshoe Bay Feel the warmth of the sun-drenched granite boulders as you take in your surroundings at Horseshoe Bay.

One of Bowen's most iconic beaches, it is a favourite spot for divers and snorkelers with the granite outcrops providing a wonderful haven.

RELAXING: Horseshoe Bay has pristine clear waters. Contributed

Coral Beach

You wanted something remote, you will find it with Coral Beach.

Access requires a 2km walk but once there you will find the perfect spot to dream the day away with the tinkling of coral beneath your toes.

SECLUDED: Coral Beach is one of the many beaches dotted along the Whitsundays. Contributed

Gray's Bay, Bowen

Is one of the one of the few places on the East Coast where you can watch the sun set over the ocean.

So, take the time these holidays to do just that.

Find your perfect spot to sit and enjoy, or bring your SUP, kayak or canoe for coastal adventuring.

TIME OUT: Take on one of many activities at Gray's Bay. Contributed

Conway Circuit, Conway National Park

Meandering through lush rainforest and freshwater creeks you can take a long bushwalk or take in many of the shorter tracks that offer smaller options.