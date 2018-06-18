Five rushed to hospital after Bloomsbury rollover

Menu
David Nielsen
News

Peter Carruthers
by
18th Jun 2018 3:22 PM

FIVE patients were rushed to hospital after being involved in a single vehicle rollover near Bloomsbury last night.

Three of the five patients involved in the Bloomsbury accident were all assessed in emergency department in Proserpine but not admitted to the hospital.

They included, a 26-year-old male passenger, the 22-year-old male driver and a second 19-year-old passenger.

The other two patients were treated at Mackay Hospital in the early hours of Monday morning.

A woman was treated for back pain and the man for chest and back pain.

Whitsunday Times

