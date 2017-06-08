Five things Airlie Beach locals desire

Kmart was a popular option when it came to Airlie Beach residents sharing what businesses they thought the Whitsundays needed.

A FACEBOOK post by Lisa Potts on Whitsundays Chat this week asked members what they thought Airlie needed in regard to business.

The question brought in more than 300 responses. Here are some of the most popular.

Cinema

A POPULAR opinion among members was for a cinema to be introduced in Airlie Beach.

In October last year, Whitsunday Regional Council unanimously supported an application made by Ron Harris for two cinema screens and a planetarium in Airlie.

However, the plan is yet to come to fruition.

Kmart

IT WASN'T the first time Kmart lovers have come forth expressing their wish for the retailer to open a store in Airlie.

The store received the second highest number of votes from members of the group.

Bowling alley

A BOWLING alley was another popular option with many people desiring more activities available for kids and families.

KFC

SINCE KFC shut its doors in Airlie Beach about six years ago, the push to have it come back has been a forceful one by some residents.

This week, there was belief the popular fast-food chain was opening a store in Proserpine.

This is yet to be confirmed.

Aldi

IT WAS a close call but itching its way into the top five was the supermarket, Aldi.

Aldi is one of Australia's biggest discount supermarkets and it seems Whitsunday residents would love to have their very own on their doorstep.