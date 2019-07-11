Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GUILTY: Charlene Peta White, 33.
GUILTY: Charlene Peta White, 33.
Crime

Five times over the limit on fifth drink driving offence

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
11th Jul 2019 1:00 AM | Updated: 6:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ALCOHOLIC has been punished for her fifth drink driving offence which had a "ridiculously high" blood alcohol content (BAC) reading five times the legal limit.

Charlene Peta White, 33, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of drink driving.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police were called to attend a single vehicle crash on Benjamin Drive, Gracemere, at 2pm on May 26.

He said police discovered White had crashed a Ford Falcon into a light pole while heavily intoxicated and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

Snr Const Rumford said White's BAC was .277.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said this was White's second drink driving offence in five years and her fifth overall.

Her previous drink driving offences were for a BAC of .115 in 2008, .086 (2008), .125 (2012) and .153 (2017).

"She has always been around big drinkers," he said. "She started drinking when she was 17. It got worse when her child was two (years old)."

Mr King said her child was now nine.

"She has been trying to get on top of this alcohol addiction," he said.

"The doctors won't let her quit cold turkey because of the level of her addiction."

Mr King said on the day of the crash, she had been on a three-day drinking binge, had an argument with the child's father and was driving to see him when she crashed.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said the BAC was "ridiculously high".

"It's evident from your history you have battled with that addiction for a long time," he said.

Mr Clarke ordered White to a 12-month probation order and disqualified her from driving for two years.

More Stories

drink driver name and shame rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Living Airlie's Best Life

    premium_icon Living Airlie's Best Life

    News Looking to tackle some of the highest suicide rates in the country, the Best Life Event makes in mark on Airlie Beach.

    Raiders a genuine contender

    premium_icon Raiders a genuine contender

    Sport Prospects of glory remain high for Whitsunday team as finals loom.

    Healthy appetite for education

    premium_icon Healthy appetite for education

    News Excursion to learn about healthy eating.

    More than 2000 people expected at Cannonvale fete

    premium_icon More than 2000 people expected at Cannonvale fete

    Whats On Find out what will be on offer at the Cannonvale State School Fete.