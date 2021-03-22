Five vehicles broken into at airport in 15-minute spree

Five vehicles were broken into at Whitsunday Coast Airport on Friday morning. Photo: File

Five vehicles were broken into at Whitsunday Coast Airport on Friday morning. Photo: File

Two men were allegedly captured on CCTV footage breaking into multiple vehicles in the Whitsunday Coast Airport car park during a 15-minute spree.

Proserpine Police officer-in-charge Mark Flynn said five vehicles were broken into at the car park between 3.45am and 4am Friday.

The offenders smashed windows so they could get inside the vehicles.

Senior Sergeant Flynn said it was not yet known whether the offenders had stolen items as some of the vehicles were in long-term parking.

More stories:

Men come to blows in suspected Whitsunday road rage event

Whitsunday mine worker says industry needs more women

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

CCTV footage captured a Subaru Impreza with stolen number plates entering the car park.

Sergeant Flynn said two men were then recorded breaking into the vehicles.

The same vehicle is believed to have been involved in an evade offence at Sarina about 7.30am Sunday, after it was clocked speeding on the Bruce Highway.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help police can phone Proserpine Police on 4945 9666 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.