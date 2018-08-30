Five ways to celebrate Dad's special day

DAD'S DAY: Everyone likes to hear that their kids love them and that their hard work and love is appreciated so don't forget your dad this Father's Day.

DADS can be the unsung heroes of the family as we all rush around keeping kids on track with school, sport and other activities.

But Father's Day on September 2 is the one day of the year where you can show just how much you appreciate all the hard work Dad does for his family.

Maybe he works long hours and you rarely see him, maybe he is the one who makes sure dinner is cooked, he might even be the one who makes sure you get to sports practice on time.

Being a dad is a tough job so don't miss this chance to tell your dad how much he means to your family.

Knowing what to buy them or what to do to celebrate their special day can be quite a challenge.

Men are not usually considered to be sentimental but it's important to remember everyone likes to hear that their kids love them and that their hard work and love is appreciated.

Some fathers seem to have everything while others might say they don't want any fuss.

They might say that but everyone loves to be appreciated so a thoughtful gift that shows you really "get” them will always be welcomed.

It's not about what you spend - it's about saying Dad, you are the best and we love how much you love us.

Here's five things to give Dad if the kids are young:

1. Cook him a barbecue breakfast at home or at a park - bacon, eggs and even pancakes always taste better cooked on a barbecue.

2. Get pics of the kids printed on to a t-shirt or cup.

3. Give him a framed family portrait for his office desk.

4. Spend some time doing his favourite thing - fishing, playing football/cricket, riding bikes or dancing to his favourite music.

5. Give him a hand-made gift certificate giving him free hugs, car washing help or mowing help.

Don't forget to include a hand-made card telling him all the reasons why you think he is the best dad in the world.

Five things to do for Dad if the kids are older:

1. Have a family movie night at home - but you have to let him choose the movie.

2. Book an experience you know he will love - fishing, skydiving or racing car experience.

3. Take him out for a long lunch (or dinner) and make sure you put the phone away and talk to the old man - let him tell the stories you've heard 1000 times and reminisce about his or your childhood.

4. Give him the gift of time - if he has to work on Father's Day make sure you set up another day to spend time together.

5. Offer up your services to do some odd jobs that he never seems to have time to do - mowing, washing the car, weeding the garden and so on.

When you are spending time with your dad consider asking some questions about his childhood and life as a young man.

You might see your dad in a whole new light if you take the time to ask about him about his life.

Here's a few questions to get you started:

What was your first job?

What was your first car?

What did you always want to do that you never have?

What has been the best day of your life?