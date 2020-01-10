‘Flames going out of the roof’: Fire guts building

Emergency services responded to reports of a large fire burning in Proserpine last night.

A CRIME scene has been declared after a fire burnt through a building in Proserpine over night.

The blaze was reported to emergency services at 3:05am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said initial reports suggested a large building was "well involved" by flames.

Three fire crews arrived at the Mill and Main Street address where "flames were going out through the roof", the spokesman said.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the inside of the building by about 3.40am and officers wearing breathing apparatus continued to fight the blaze from inside.

The spokesman said crews began dampening down by 4.10am and had fully extinguished the fire in the gutted building by 5am.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the Criminal Investigation Branch was investigating the incident.