Flames lap Mary Valley Rd after car fire sparks two fires

Firefighters fought a car fire that sparked two grass fires in Imbil last night. File photo.

TWO teenagers were lucky to escape a car fire with no more than minor injuries in Imbil last night.

The car, that was heard to be making "loud popping noises" by a witness caught fire near the corner of the Mary Valley Highway and Whelan Rd just before 7pm last night.

The car, that was engulfed in flames off the side of the road, sparked a grass fire, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The fire travelled to the other side of Mary Valley Rd, a Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said.

Fire crews from Imbil and Kandanga fought the fires that burned one acre on one side of the road and half an acre on the other, the spokeswoman said.

Two males in their late teens were assessed at the scene but declined transport to hospital, the spokesman said.

Firefighters remained on the scene until 8.40pm.