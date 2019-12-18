LEAVE NOW: Police declare emergency as fire spreads

A request has been made for water bombing assistance after two fires broke out at Peregian Springs and Noosa Heads this afternoon. Pictured is smoke billowing from Peregian Springs.

A request has been made for water bombing assistance after two fires broke out at Peregian Springs and Noosa Heads this afternoon. Pictured is smoke billowing from Peregian Springs. john mccutcheon

UPDATE 3.15PM:

PEREGIAN Springs residents are being urged to "leave now" as a large bushfire spreads north-west near Peregian Springs Dr, Doonan Bridge Rd East and the Sunshine Motorway.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said conditions were getting worse and residents should be prepared to follow their bushfire survival plan now.

"If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous," QFES said in a statement.

Residents are being urged to avoid the area as smoke billows from a bushfire at Peregian Springs. john mccutcheon

At 2.55pm, the bushfire was travelling in a north-westerly direction and could impact Lakewood Dr and Monak Rd.

Residents in those streets leaving the area have been advised to travel in a south-westerly direction towards Coolum.

Firefighting crews and water bombing aircraft are working to contain the blaze but may not be able to protect every property.

Police have declared an emergency situation under the PSPA as a large fire threatens homes in Peregian Springs.

Police have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act and are door-knocking in the area.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

If you think your property is under threat, call triple-0 immediately.

UPDATE 2.50PM:

POLICE have issued an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act as a large, fast-moving bushfire at Peregian Springs threatens homes.

The declared emergency zone includes Lakewood Dr to Lake Weyba, Sunshine Motorway south to Murdering Creek Rd and back to Lake Weyba.

Residents within the declared zone are urged to follow the directions of emergency services and evacuate if required.

The Sunshine Motorway has been closed in both directions at the Doonan roundabout. Members of the public are being urged to avoid the area.

SUNSHINE COAST: Emergency crews are managing a bushfire burning in Peregian Springs. The Sunshine Motorway will be CLOSED both ways at the Doonan roundabout. A number of diversions are in place #qldtraffic pic.twitter.com/whN8uTUTnY — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) December 18, 2019

About 2.30pm, a separate bushfire at Noosa Heads, which was burning near Noosa Dr and Coral Tree Ave, was contained.

A stay informed warning remains in place for residents in the area and the fire is not posing a threat to property at this time.

"You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes," QFES said in the warning.

A QFES spokeswoman said multiple crews and water bombing helicopters had been tasked to the Peregian Springs blaze, which is burning near Peregian Springs Dr and Doonan Bridge Rd.

A witness in the area said the blaze was "bloody full on".

