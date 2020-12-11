‘Flaming galah’: Police report shocking case of ‘fowl’ play
Whitsunday police have dealt us the healthy dose of humour we all needed on a Friday afternoon, reporting a shocking incident of ‘fowl’ play on Hamilton Island.
Police allege the unknown feathered offender wilfully smashed the windscreen of the police vehicle by dropping a coconut from a great height.
The ‘bird’ on the street is that no one was hurt during the incident.
Police have issued a whimsical statement to seek public assistance to locate the offender, who is described as having white feathers, a yellow crest at the top of its head, a black beak, and acting like a flaming galah.
“Police believe the bad bird is a flight risk and are looking to make an acrest,” the statement read.
Whitsunday Police Station officer-in-charge Nathan Blain said this type of danger had been added to the list of challenges officers face working in such a location.
“Working in the Whitsundays definitely has its challenges,” Senior Sergeant Blain said.
“Nearly every day, I find sand in either my food or my shoes, and now I have to be on the lookout for a wanted offender dropping coconuts.
“But these are the sacrifices you have to make working near the beach.”
Whitsunday police say they are hoping to ‘quack the case’ and ask that if you have any information to help identi-fly the offender, contact them.
“If you witness any seedy behaviour, please report the matter immediately.”
Investigations are continuing.