Whitsunday police want help to 'identi-fly' an offender who damaged a police vehicle on Wednesday. Photo: Queensland Police
Offbeat

‘Flaming galah’: Police report shocking case of ‘fowl’ play

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
11th Dec 2020 5:30 PM
Whitsunday police have dealt us the healthy dose of humour we all needed on a Friday afternoon, reporting a shocking incident of ‘fowl’ play on Hamilton Island.

Police allege the unknown feathered offender wilfully smashed the windscreen of the police vehicle by dropping a coconut from a great height.

The ‘bird’ on the street is that no one was hurt during the incident.

Police have issued a whimsical statement to seek public assistance to locate the offender, who is described as having white feathers, a yellow crest at the top of its head, a black beak, and acting like a flaming galah.

“Police believe the bad bird is a flight risk and are looking to make an acrest,” the statement read.

Whitsunday Police Station officer-in-charge Nathan Blain said this type of danger had been added to the list of challenges officers face working in such a location.

“Working in the Whitsundays definitely has its challenges,” Senior Sergeant Blain said.

“Nearly every day, I find sand in either my food or my shoes, and now I have to be on the lookout for a wanted offender dropping coconuts.

“But these are the sacrifices you have to make working near the beach.”

Whitsunday police want help to 'identi-fly' an offender who damaged a police vehicle on Wednesday. Photo: Queensland Police

Whitsunday police say they are hoping to ‘quack the case’ and ask that if you have any information to help identi-fly the offender, contact them.

“If you witness any seedy behaviour, please report the matter immediately.”

Investigations are continuing.

mackay crime whitsunday police whitsundays crime wilful damage
Whitsunday Times

