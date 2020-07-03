Flannelled Fool: How sporting great turned Liverpool around

Contributed by Flannelled Fool

BY THE early 1960s a town in England’s northwest quite suddenly became the centre of England’s youth culture.

Make that the world centre of popular culture.

It seemed that all popular groups and solo singers hailed from Liverpool.

The Beatles led the way but there was also The Searchers, Cilla Black, and Gerry and the Pacemakers and the nightclub where they all first came to public notice, The Cavern, is still a household name.

And yet, the town itself was well past its best and Liverpool Football Club had been languishing near the wrong end of the English Second Division for five years.

However, all that was about to change with the advent of a new manager in 1959 by the name of Bill Shankly.

Immediately the club’s fortunes rose and they just missed out on promotion, finishing third in 1959 and 1960 before becoming second division champions in 1961.

Two years later they were first division champions and then FA Cup winners.

By the time he retired, Shankly had created the foundations for an unprecedented run of success.

In the following 10 years the club was league champion seven times and won the European Cup four times.

One of his most important contributions was his relationship with the fans.

In Tony Evans’ words: “Shankly created the idea of Liverpool …. Emphasising the importance of the kop (the terrace behind the goal) and making the supporters feel like participants.”

He instinctively knew how to treat them and get them on your side by identifying with them and addressing them over the PA before the game.

“I’ve drummed it into the players,” he said, “that they are privileged to play for the fans.”

It was felt that the kop behind the visitors goal would “suck the ball into the net”.

He managed the football team in line with his own life philosophy: “If I had a job to do, even scrubbing the floor, I wanted my floor to be cleaner than yours.”

He was a lifelong socialist but believed that socialism is not about politics “but about collectivism with everyone working for each other and enjoying a share in the rewards. The same thing happens in a team game like football.”

Bill Shankly made people happy.

He lived the Liverpool Football Club anthem.

This week Liverpool celebrate their first league championship win in 30 years with those famous words “walk on, walk on with hope in your heart and you’ll never walk alone”.