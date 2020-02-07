Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Flood
Flood
News

Flash flooding blocks major Brisbane roads

by Torny Miller
7th Feb 2020 6:09 AM

A MAJOR northside arterial road is this morning blocked by floodwaters.

Northbound lanes on Gympie Rd at the intersection of Beams Rd at Carseldine are blocked and motorists have been urged to avoid the area.

There is also flooding southbound on the Bruce Highway on-ramp at Anzac Ave, Griffin.

Flash flooding caused traffic chaos across the city on Thursday and the situation is likely to repeat itself again today following more massive falls overnight.

Brisbane has received 92.6mm since 9am yesterday, while parts of the Sunshine Coast got more than 100mm in the same timeframe.

ROAD CLOSURES

Paradise Rd, Larapinta

Bruce Highway at Anzac Ave, Griffin

Sandy Creek Rd, east of Enterprise Plc, Yatala

Paradise Rd, Larapinta

Gutchy Ck Bridge on the Bauple Woolooga Rd, Gundiah

Updates here

More Stories

Show More
flash flooding flooding queensland weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Electrical field could be key to deterring sharks

        premium_icon Electrical field could be key to deterring sharks

        News CEO of Ocean Guardian Shark Shield said there was ‘zero question’ about how effective the devices were.

        • 7th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        History of Whitsundays a cracking good yarn

        premium_icon History of Whitsundays a cracking good yarn

        News A blog about the history of the Whitsundays outlines how rising sea levels 10,000...

        • 7th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Tourism to make a splash in reef protection

        premium_icon Tourism to make a splash in reef protection

        Environment Adventurers put on lab coats in new Citizen Science project monitoring the...

        • 7th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Community group comes out swinging at marina development

        premium_icon Community group comes out swinging at marina development

        News A group says there's no need for the proposed Shute Harbour resort