Flash flooding not likely as wet conditions hit the region

A dose of wild winter weather and rain is set to hit the Whitsundays in the coming days but any imminent risk of flash flooding is unlikely.

Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman Lauren Murphy said the areas surrounding Airlie Beach and Proserpine could expect the worst of the incoming rain on Thursday night.

"We're looking at rain developing which will kick off on Thursday and likely to peak overnight into Friday," she said.

"Wide spread rainfall totals of between 50mm to 100m can be expected with the focal point inland from Mackay like the Pioneer Valley and the Clark Rangers expecting totals of between 100mm to 250mm."

Ms Murphy said that although there had been some speculation of flash flooding in the area, the imminent risk of flooding was unlikely.

"The type of rain we are expecting to see is steady accumulation rain so it's not likely to fall in a short amount of time," Ms Murphy told the Whitsunday Times.

"The chance of flash flooding is relatively low but there is always a risk when there is heavy falls so it is a good time keep an eye on the radar.

"Flooding is certainly not likely at this stage."

Along with the rain, the Whitsundays is also expected to get a good dose of winter weather with chilly winds sweeping through the region.

"It's going to breezy in the coming days as well, so it will feel quite cold especially with that wind chill," Ms Murphy said.

With maximum temperatures hovering around 20C, Ms Murphy said these cooler temperatures were usual for this time of year.

The wet and windy conditions are set to ease on Saturday with temperatures staying around 21C into next week.