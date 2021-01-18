Menu
A new direct route between Hamilton Island and Melbourne will start at the end of March. Photo: Warren Lynam
Travel

Flash sale on flights to celebrate new route for Whitsundays

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
18th Jan 2021 6:35 PM
A new direct route into the Whitsundays has been announced with Jetstar set to offer direct Melbourne to Hamilton Island flights from the end of March.

There will be four direct flights each week, serviced by an A320 aircraft, which will add about 1500 seats between the two destinations weekly.

The flights will take off on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from March 29, with flights both to and from Hamilton Island available on those days.

A flash sale started at noon Monday with fares from just $99 one way up for grabs to celebrate the new route.

The sale ends at 11.59pm AEDT Tuesday, January 19.

When announcing the new flights, Jetstar stated it expected strong demand from Melburnians wanting to explore a leisure destination renowned for its natural beauty close to the Great Barrier Reef.

The airline has flown to the island since its first year of operations in 2004 with more than 3.4 million customers travelling through Hamilton Island Airport.

domestic flights hamilton island hamilton island airport jetstar whitsunday flights
Whitsunday Times

