Flashback: A deserted Mackay Whitsunday island resort

JUST a short 5km trip from a popular boat ramp are the ruins of one of Mackay Whitsunday region’s earliest resorts.

Opened in the 1920s, the resort on Newry Island located in the waters off Seaforth, operated until 2001.

It included a laid-back pub where boaties could anchor off the shore and enjoy a cold beer or two among the palm trees.

Newry Islands, c 1940s. Picture: State Library of Queensland.

The resort was also once a holiday home to swimmer, silent film star and Great Barrier Reef enthusiast Annette Kellerman, whose sister Mercelle Wooster owned the island for a time, the Daily Mercury reported.

Miss Annette Kellerman was one of the first women to wear a one-piece swimsuit. She had rickets as a child and was prescribed swimming to strengthen her legs, going on to become a swimming champion. Picture: Sears Studio, Mitchell Library, State library of New South Wales

On one of her long visits, Miss Kellerman received a “great thrill” when she “spied an oyster shell with a fair-sized blister pearl in the centre” — the “first shell of its kind ever found on Newry”.

Picnic at Newry Island. Picture: State Library of Queensland.

Miss Kellerman also hosted New Years parties on the island and was described as the “world’s most perfect female specimen comparable with Venus de Milo”, following her patriotic efforts during World War II, the Mercury wrote in 1945.

The island was also home to a thriving dugong population which came under threat in the first half of the 20th century when they were harvested for their lucrative oil, meat and hide — before they were protected in the 1960s.

The shed on Newry Island is the only structure not in ruin. It was the former home of the island’s caretaker. Picture: Rae Wilson

Other wildlife included the “brilliant rosella parrots”, “peaceful doves”, the blue jays with their “purring call”, ospreys, silver gulls, friar birds, purple-breasted sunbirds and koalas, the Mercury reported in 1947.

The Mercury reported the koalas were “often heard at night close to the cabins” with Mr Wooster even once spotting a koala swimming across the channel from Outer Newry to Newry Island.

Visitors to Newry Island, 1949. Picture: State Library of Queensland.

Even though the resort is now closed, the island’s pockets of Queensland blue gums are said to still support a small koala population.

Perhaps you could try your luck seeing a koala by camping on the island overnight with a permit.

Boats anchored at Newry Island, Queensland. Picture: State Library of Queensland.

And while you’re there, why not check out the rest of the Newry Islands National Park including Rabbit, Outer Newry, Acacia, Mausoleum, North Red Cliff, South Red Cliff and Rocky islands.

Do you have memories or photographs of visiting Newry Island? Email heidi.petith@news.com.au