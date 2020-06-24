Flashback: Bowen’s iconic column Robbo’s News is back

This was written by Ken Robinson for Robbo’s News.

IT’S almost 20 years since I last wrote so if you remember this you are giving away your age.

My dad started Robbo’s Bowen Furnishers in the early ’50s and on leaving school, I worked there until retiring in 2001.

The idea started as a way to advertise so to get people to read the contents I would put in jokes and more important, stories about locals who had done something silly they hoped no one else knew about.

I was always being stopped by people who would dob in their wife or mate over something crazy they had done.

Maybe they had parked their car around the corner and forgotten where it was.

Thinking it was stolen, they reported it to the cops.

When the police “’found” it hours later, the owner gave them a carton on the condition no one told me.

Got you, Charlie!

FLASHBACK: Robbo's News for the Bowen Independent centenary edition, 2003.

It was always done in jest but as you can imagine sometimes people didn’t see the joke. Now, as then, I apologise.

It’s very sad to see the end of the local paper but it is a sign of the times.

If you value your local stores please support them.

If you don’t, they won’t be there. By the same token local stores must be competitive.

I was lucky enough to grow up in Bowen and marry a Bowen girl and bring up my own two boys in town.

Even though I no longer live locally, I will always be a Bowen boy.

I love the place. I love the people who supported me all my life, who made my life enjoyable. This is one of the reasons you will see me in town four or five times a year.

Last time I was up, someone said to me, “Didn’t you use to be Robbo?”. I thought I still was.

I think the best joke I ever heard was about the late Darcy Jochhiem who owned Jochhiem’s Pie Shop.

Back in the late ‘50s, wrestling was a major local sport between Bowen, Collinsville and Proserpine.

This night was Bowen and Proserpine – the score was three all with one match to go.

Darcy was to wrestle the “Proserpine mauler” who had never been beaten.

His favourite hold was the Octopus – once he had you in this hold, it was all over.

The match started and Darcy was going well until he slipped and next thing he was in the Octopus. The Bowen coach put his head in his hands – surely it was all over.

Next minute there is a bloodcurdling scream. The “Mauler” lept 10 feet into the air, and crashed to the mat out cold. Darcy won – Bowen has won.

“How did you do it?” says the coach. “Well,” says Darcy. “My left arm was behind my back, my right leg was next to my left ear, my head was near my ankle and I saw a pair of testicles.

“I sank my teeth into them. It’s marvellous what a man can do when he bites his own testicles.”

Tonnes of fun and good luck to everyone. Thanks to the Bowen Independent and staff for a great deal of enjoyment.

Robbo’s News, written by Ken Robinson, was a weekly column printed in the Bowen Independent until 2001.