Flashback: Major stories in the Guardian on July 18, 1980

The Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine) Guardian display at Proserpine Museum.

The Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine) Guardian display at Proserpine Museum.

Contributed by the Proserpine Museum.

Here’s what was making news on July 18, 1980.

Rates Rise

Council rates have risen – striking 9.86%.

lt is now 7.82% in the dollar for the financial year.

Council has made provision for repayment of interest on the loan of $180,000 for the first stages of construction of a Community Hall.

Whitsunday Coast News

Champion Angler at the first Whitsunday Game Fishing Trophy night was Tony

Evans.

Chris Connell was the Champion Junior Angler.

Trudy McKean won the trophy for the most persevering angler.

Bernie and Yvonne Katchor have just launched their twelfth bare-boat charter

boat for Whitsunday Rent-a-Yacht.

The Eckhart family of Flame Tree Caravan Park, Shute Harbour, are celebrating

their third year of operation this week.

Proserpine Lions Club

Mr Alan Henry was inducted as President at the recent Lions Handover Night.

Mr Col Kreuger received a cheque for $300 for Blue Nurses from Miss

Personality entrant, Miss Sandra Walsh.

Entertainment was provided by Ann Bussey and Greg Hartley, and Greg Hartley with Tano Murolo singing Quando Quando to the tune of Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport.

Tano was at his best, even though he had an attack of the “wog”.

Junior Girls Soccer

Last Sunday teams from Proserpine, Collinsville and Bowen played at Bowen

High School.

Proserpine Junior girl’s team, captained by Glynis Forse won 1-0 against collinsville, and in a second game 3-0. The senior team lost one game against Bowen, but won a second 2-0.

Rugby League

Brahmans lost to Collinsville last Sunday after a very exciting game.

Downtown Butchery awards this week went to Backs – B Lade, Forwards D Garrity.