Flashback: Nudist retreat in Mackay and Whitsundays

Both the Mackay and Whitsunday regions had nudist retreats. Picture: Robyne Cuerel.

MACKAY and the Whitsundays once had two nudist retreats where you could let it all hang out without a care in the world.

Taylorwood Tourist Park owner Rogin Taylor said the naturalist resort at Marian was named Hidden Valley.

“I think it ceased to operate … maybe 15 years ago or more,” Mr Taylor said.

“It was very low key, they had a few cabins there, I think it had some caravans.”

It is understood the Marian resort was along or near Devereaux Creek.

As for the Whitsundays, Mr Taylor said its park stopped catering to nudists after Cyclone Debbie forced them to shut for three months in 2017.

Channel 7's Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew with Taylorwood Nudist Resort owner Rogin Taylor when Sunrise was in the Whitsundays in 2015. Picture: Matthew Newton

He had operated the park as a nature retreat with his late wife Linda for 21 years.

“It was very popular during about the end of May, first week of April right through to the end of November,” he said.

“We would have a regular clientele that would come up every winter from the southern states of Victoria and NSW.

“We would probably have about 50 or 60 people who would return for a long stay.”

Mr Taylor said many were grey nomads who came to know each other.

“It became a very social atmosphere,” he said.

Looking back on when Taylorwood in the Whitsundays was a nudist resort. Picture: Contributed

“There would be a lot of people sitting around the pool, playing chess, draughts, table tennis.

“We’d have dances on a Saturday night, we’d have theme nights.

“They were nudists but they loved to dress up.

“It was absolutely lovely for 20, 25 years.

“Every day was a party, the weekends were an absolute ball.

“During the winter months when it was a nudist resort, we had a campfire area.

“Since Cyclone Debbie, it has not been lit once.”

Mr Taylor explained the social scene abruptly changed post-nudist times but their decision to turn back to clothing-on was commercially driven.

He said the challenge was now getting the message out to camping websites that the adults-only Taylorwood Tourist Park was no longer a nudist retreat.

Taylorwood Tourist Park costs $20 a night for a powered site with free tea, coffee, sugar and milk for guests 24/7 for guests, he said.

Did you ever visit the region’s nudist resorts? Email heidi.petith@news.com.au