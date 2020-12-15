Flashback: The rural servo with talking birds

Do you remember the bird park at Bloomsbury service station? Email heidi.petith@news.com.au. Picture: Jaime Dantas

Do you remember the bird park at Bloomsbury service station? Picture: Jaime Dantas

A small rural service station on the Bruce Highway between Mackay and Proserpine was once home to a tourist attraction of the feather variety.

Right next to the service station was a free entry bird park with all manners of residents including macaws, a talking pair of corellas, ringnecks and a large roaming turkey.

BP Bloomsbury manager Karen Harrison said it was owned by Michael Fahey.

“He just loved animals,” Ms Harrison said.

But the roadside attraction closed down sometime in the late ‘90s or early 2000s with seemingly no available photo evidence of it ever existing.

“(Visitors) loved it,” Ms Harrison said.

“We used to get people in after asking what happened to the bird park?”

The Daily Mercury and Whitsunday Times would like to know, do you remember the park and do you have any photos from visiting?

Send an email to heidi.petith@news.com.au

This story was thanks to the My Town series – a Daily Mercury and Mackay Regional Council initiative.

Next up, reporter Melanie Whiting will visit Sarina on Tuesday alongside Deputy Mayor Karen May.

