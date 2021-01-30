Flashback: What was making news in Guardian 40 years ago

Helmet Jacoby with master rigger George Herbert who rigged the Golden Plover. Photo: Proserpine Museum

Here’s what was making news on January 29, 1981:

Uniting Church induction

New Pastor Boyd Matthews was inducted at St James’ Church in a service conducted by the moderator, who was questioned about the creation of a part-time ministry for Airlie Beach and the islands.

Sugar industry expansion

The Proserpine Mill peak had risen from 115,300 tonnes in 1980 to 121,500 tonnes in 1981. Sugar warning

Australia’s sugar producers were warned current booming prices may well turn sour.

Substitute sweeteners had become price competitive and were expected to intrude on the world market.

School’s back on

There were 123 Year 8 students enrolled at the high school.

The total enrolment was 410 students.

Proserpine State School enrolment stood at almost 500 while Cannonvale State School figures were 183.

Creditors at Daydream Island

The island’s creditors planned to meet in Mackay to discuss the realisation of their debts.

The island closed its accommodation facilities that week.

Manager Mr Drummond blamed the poor occupancy rate on the reluctance of TAA and Ansett to supply package holidays to Daydream.

Box jellyfish sting at Shingley

A young visitor was stung while paddling in knee-deep water.

Prompt action in the doctor’s surgery gave him immediate pain relief.

Bowls

Although the weather was threatening and the greens heavy, there was a good turnout.

Thirty-two players took part.

On Sunday Natale Botto was presented with his super Veteran’s Badge.

Cricket in Mackay

Proserpine cricketers enjoyed three days’ play in Mackay over the long weekend.

Neil Petersen won the A-Grade bowling average.

Jim Hill topped the B-Grade bowling average and Stephen Sunderland won the B-Grade batting average.

Bridge

Attendance at the first night for 1981 was good.

Twenty-six players competed.

North/south leaders were Keith and Alison Holmes with 61.25 per cent while Elaine Hadlow and Dot Stagg led east/west with 62.25 per cent.

