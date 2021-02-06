Flashback: What was making news in Guardian in 1981

Year 11 student Stephen Minon was selected as the Proserpine Lions Club's entrant in the Lions National Youth of the Year quest. Photo: Proserpine Guardian, February 12, 1981

Here’s what was making news on February 5, 1981:

Citizenship awards

Shire chairman Peter Faust presented the Young Citizenship Award to Jeanette Dammash for her work helping crippled children.

The Senior Award went to Muriel Soden in recognition of years of devotion to the less fortunate.

Proserpine Awareness Committee

PACE advertised for a replacement liaison officer.

Ian Smith noted local industries were “booming to a degree” but there was an air of complacency among some business people.

Extra tenderness

Sides of Victorian lamb cut, packed and labelled were on sale at Lott’s Butchery for $1.79 per kilo.

Appreciation from Naples

Thanks were received by Lions secretary Wally Hinschen for the organisation of an appeal fund to help earthquake victims in Naples.

North Queensland Zone of ABCA

Nev Smith, Cheryl Raiteri and Lui Raiteri were all elected as executive members of the competitive wing of ABCA.

Los Angeles here we come

Ten local tourism ambassadors are joining the inaugural flight to Los Angeles from Townsville to promote tourism in the Whitsundays.

The local Charter Boat Owners Association has released a brochure to add to the promotion in the USA.

New business people in Airlie

Doug Mayson purchased Ampol Service Station at Cannonvale.

Warren Kinder, an avid fitness fanatic, became manager of Airlie Fitness Centre and a special furniture shop Simply Elegant was opened by Graham and Val Aberline at Airlie Beach. Nursing home for Proserpine

The possibility of building a small nursing home was discussed at a meeting of the Aged Persons Society.

Whitsunday Wanderer

The Whitsunday Wanderer returned for regular daily cruises in the area.