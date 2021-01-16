Menu
The Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine) Guardian display at Proserpine Museum.
Flashback: What we were reading in Guardian 40 years ago

Contributed
16th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
Here’s what was making news in the Proserpine Guardian on January 15, 1981:

Planned excavation of the cliff face at Shute Harbour

This will push the levelled area back, making room for 300 parking bays and a ledge area below the upper road on which to position fuel tanks for servicing boats.

Vietnamese to arrive on Sunday

Two Vietnamese refugee families will arrive for settlement in the district this week.

A meeting recently led to the formation of PRAC, the Proserpine Refugee Committee, which would meet the families and settle them in a house.

Both families were quite well educated and spoke English well.

New Uniting Church Minister

Pastor Boyd Matthews arrived as the new Minister with his wife Elizabeth.

They have a daughter nursing in Mackay and a son apprenticed to the MEB also living in Mackay.

Obituary

The death of John Thomas Steven Callahan aged 71 occurred in Brisbane.

Mr Callahan carried out a large proportion of the electrical installations when Proserpine first got electric power.

He was a keen local footballer in his younger days.

New preschool for Cannonvale

Member for Whitsunday, Mr Geoff Muntz MLA, announced plans for a new preschool attached to Cannonvale School were well under way.

Rotary at the beach

A provisional meeting organised by Proserpine Rotarian Russ Shepherd was held at the Whitsunday Sailing Club with the aim of forming a Rotary Club at Airlie Beach.

Phones at Dingo

Work commenced on the laying of underground cables for the installation of telephones at Dingo Beach.

They should be a reality by Christmas this year.

Intertown cricket

Three Proserpine teams were selected to play in the Mackay Carnival.

Thank you to the dedicated Proserpine Museum volunteers who collate the information we publish on the Whitsunday Times website each week.

Whitsunday Times

