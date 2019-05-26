Flavours of the world with a view of Airlie

FLAVOURS from across the world can now be experienced at one of Airlie Beach's most picturesque locations.

The Whitsunday Sailing Club is now offering a flavour explosion with their Round The World Buffet every Wednesday night.

Feature cuisines include Chinese, Indonesian and Dutch with Greek, Mexican, French and Thai. They are just some of the many flavours to be revisited in coming months.

Replacing their usual Wednesday roast night, the all-you-can-eat around the world buffet can be enjoyed by adults for $20, children for $14 and members for $18, with pensioners able to enjoy the flavours of the world for the members price.

Whitsunday Sailing Club promotions manager Stacy Harvey said the club's chefs who have a passion for cooking with different flavours, wanted everyone in Airlie Beach to try what they had to offer.

"Our chefs love getting inspired by the flavours and cuisines of the world, so we have some really great things in store for everyone to enjoy,” she said.

"We have an Aussie, English and French chef all working together, and they love bringing the flavours of the world to Airlie Beach.”

Along with the exciting Wednesday night buffet, the club is also eager to show off its newest renovations.

In a four-day turn around, the club's balcony and kitchen received a facelift, further enhancing the already ideal location.

"Our most recent renovations are a testament to the hard work and dedication of both members and staff of the club and the community.,” Ms Harvey said. "It was great to see the passion of the staff, board members and local tradespeople work around the clock to get everything done and the club back opened.”

"We would really love to see more locals coming down to enjoy our beautiful venue here - we've got a new, modern space now.”