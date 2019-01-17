Menu
Stevie Nicks. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Music

Fleetwood Mac announces Aussie tour

17th Jan 2019 7:24 AM

THE iconic Fleetwood Mac will tour Australia later in 2019, debuting their latest line-up down under.

The tour will feature the new line-up of Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn, following the band's 50+ city North American tour.

The shake-up comes after key member Lindsay Buckingham was controversially axed from the band, a decision he has publicly criticised.

"Fleetwood Mac has always been about an amazing collection of songs that are performed with a unique blend of talents. We jammed with Mike and Neil and the chemistry really worked and let the band realise that this is the right combination to go forward with in Fleetwood Mac style. We know we have something new, yet it's got the unmistakeable Mac sound," said Mick Fleetwood in the band's tour announcement.

 

The new-look Fleetwood Mac.
The new-look Fleetwood Mac.

 

FLEETWOOD MAC AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2019:

RAC ARENA, PERTH - FRIDAY AUGUST 9

BRISBANE ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE - TUESDAY AUGUST 20

QUDOS BANK ARENA, SYDNEY - TUESDAY AUGUST 27 , THURSDAY AUGUST 29

ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE - MONDAY SEPTEMBER 2 , WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 4

 

Tickets through Livenation.

australian tour fleetwood mac music neil finn

