Flex your brain muscles by joining Community Chess Club

CONCENTRATION: Connor Fitzpatrick loves learning the art of chess at the Cannonvale Community Chess Club. Georgia Simpson

IF YOU have ever wanted to learn how to place chess, or you just want someone to have a game against, there's a club in Cannonvale that's perfect for you.

The Cannonvale Community Chess Club meets every Tuesday at Cannonvale Library from 3pm.

It is open to everyone - both children and adults are welcomed.

Library volunteer and club organiser Richard Egelstaff said the club had a mix of ages of people taking part.

"Anyone can turn up. The main thing is to get people going,” Mr Egelstaff said.

Among those joining in the fun are children after school.

"We get quite a few young children coming in and that's fantastic,” Mr Egelstaff said.

"Some of them are extremely good.”

Adults are also enjoying the game and six play in a competition where they verse each other twice over 10 to 12 weeks.

The winner will be crowned the inaugural Whitsunday champion.

Mr Egelstaff is hoping to have enough numbers to apply to the Australian Chess Federation to become one of its clubs.

He said all levels of ability were catered for in the chess club each Tuesday.

"They don't have to know how to play. We can teach them how to play,” he said.

"There is also a range of people with experience.”

Mr Egelstaff said chess was a great game for everyone.

"Chess is one of those games that if it clicks in your mind, it's all consuming,” he said.

"It's an absorbing pastime.

"If people want to go out and socialise, it's a great way to do that.

"It doesn't matter what age you are, or what gender or background.”

Mr Egelstaff is a person who knows a thing or two about chess himself.

In fact he was the 2016 Australian Correspondence Chess Champion - a competition where players compete online against opponents.

"I've been playing since I was six or seven years old. My dad taught me,” he said.

"It's been a tremendous pastime all my life.”

FAST FACTS

WHAT: Cannonvale Community Chess Club.

WHERE: Cannonvale Library, Whitsunday Plaza, Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale.

WHEN: Every Tuesday, 3-4.30pm.

COST: Free.