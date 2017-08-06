Flickerfest brings difference

NEW addition: The Rotary Flickerfest will be one of the closing events of the 2017 Whitsunday Reef Festival.

BOOK yourself in for a night of "quirky and fun” entertainment at Flickerfest, an evening of short film showings which will also mark the end of this year's Whitsunday Reef Festival.

The popular movie festival is normally held in the Whitsundays in April, however it was postponed this year after Cyclone Debbie tore through the region.

Flickerfest organiser in the Whitsundays Merewyn Wright said a series of short films, titled 'Best of Australian Shorts', would be shown on a big screen, out in the open air and under the stars and would provide the ideal setting for people to enjoy the end of the Reef Festival's celebrations and activities.

Ms Wright said movie buffs could bring their own blankets and chairs and enjoy a cultural evening together.

"Flickerfest brings something different to the area,” she said.

"It's a cultural activity and the movies are a bit different to the normal films we see.

"These movies are Australian films, which is even better as we're supporting Australian film makers and talents.

"It's also a good social night. We don't have a cinema in Airlie Beach so it's a great way to see some movies.”

Ms Wright said there would be an interval during the evening and the bar would be open.

The Flickerfest films, which debuted at the Flickerfest International Short Film Festival in Sydney in January, have been chosen from the festival's 2400 entries.

The program showing on Sunday night will include a comedy animation 'Fish With Legs'; 'MESSiAH' which has been called "a playful collusion of cultures in the Australian wilderness”; and 'I'm Raymond', which is a satire about an eight-year-old climate change alarmist with plans on bringing down the family business.

Flickerfest began as a small local festival in Sydney in 1991 and is now one of Australia's leading short film festivals, attracting thousands of entries from film makers around the world.

The event will double as a cyclone relief fundraiser.

SILVER SCREEN

WHAT: Flickerfest

WHEN: Sunday, August 6

WHERE: Airlie Beach Foreshore, Lions Park

WHEN: 6.30-9pm

COST: Gold coin donation