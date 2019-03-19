Menu
Flight bound for Hervey Bay forced to turn back

Carlie Walker
by
19th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
A FLIGHT bound for Hervey Bay had to turn back to Brisbane on Monday due to a technical issue.

The QantasLink aircraft had a flap defect issue, according a spokesman from the airline.

"Because we don't have engineers in Hervey Bay, the aircraft returned to Brisbane where we have a large turboprop engineering base," he said.

"Passengers were put on flights later that day."

The spokesman said the planes hold about 50 people and it was about half full.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

