Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police were on scene at Townsville Airport after a fight broke out on a plane. Picture: Evan Morgan
Police were on scene at Townsville Airport after a fight broke out on a plane. Picture: Evan Morgan
Crime

Flight brawl halts plane on tarmac in airport chaos

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
20th Mar 2020 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A brawl on a Townsville-bound plane halted an aircraft filled with passengers on a tarmac as police rush to diffuse the situation.

Initial reports indicate police were called to Townsville Airport about 1.15pm to reports of an aggressive person who started fighting with others on a Virgin flight.

Police say a woman had been detained on the plane earlier and reports suggested passengers were becoming aggressive.

Queensland Police confirmed the woman was speaking with police and had disembarked the plane.

More Stories

Show More
crime police queensland crime virgin australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Another blow for Whitsunday tourism as borders close

        premium_icon Another blow for Whitsunday tourism as borders close

        News CEO of Tourism Whitsundays is urging residents to come together and support each other through the tough time.

        Mother, six-times the limit, crashed car driving to hospital

        premium_icon Mother, six-times the limit, crashed car driving to hospital

        Crime Megan Lee Holt received an incredible disqualification period

        Queensland coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Queensland coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        News The number of cases has jumped by 50 in the last 24 hours

        NAPLAN cancelled amid pandemic

        premium_icon NAPLAN cancelled amid pandemic

        Politics Grace Grace calls for NAPLAN to be cancelled amid coronavirus crisis