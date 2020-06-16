Flight path change to bring more peace to the Whitsundays

QUIET: Changes to the flight path into Hamilton Island Airport will mean less noise levels for Whitsunday residents. Picture: Hamilton Island

A CHANGE to the flight path of aircraft landing at Hamilton Island could mean Whitsunday residents will experience less aircraft noise in the future.

Airservices Australia, the body responsible for air navigation services in Australia, announced that residents of Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Woodwark and Daydream Island may experience less aircraft noise as the Hamilton Island flight path shifts further away from their communities.

Residents of Hamilton Island may also notice some aircraft flying on slightly different tracks as they approach the airport.

Flight path change to runway 14 at Hamilton Island

The changes have been enabled by the installation of more modern satellite navigation that will replace older style ground based navigation (nav-aids) that were damaged by Tropical Cyclone Debbie in 2017.

The changes will also reportedly increase airport capacity and provide aircraft with more predictable predetermined flight paths.

Hamilton Island Airport.

In a fact sheet provided by Airservices Australia, the aviation body said residents will continue to see about six jet and three non-jet aircraft arriving to Runway 14 on a busy day, and approximately four jets and one non-jet aircraft arriving to Runway 32 on a busy day.

“There will be no change to departures or the number of aircraft movements or aircraft types at Hamilton Island Airport.,” the fact sheet said.

The most common aircraft that operates at Hamilton Island Airport is the Boeing 737-800 and the most common emergency services helicopter is the Bell 412.