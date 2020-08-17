Flight sale: Get in quick to buy cheap trips south

Virgin Australia has a new sale to encourage people to explore their own backyard.

Virgin Australia has a new sale to encourage people to explore their own backyard.

BLINK and you’ll miss them but flights from Mackay and Proserpine are going cheap for 48 hours.

As part of a push to encourage people to explore their own backyard, Virgin Australia’s Let Your State Surprise You sale is now on.

“Now is the perfect time for Aussies to get out there and explore their own state and so we’re thrilled to offer these great value airfares to support regional tourism,” a Virgin spokeswoman said.

“With the September school holidays fast approaching, Virgin Australia is making it easier for families to see more of their local backyard during the popular holiday season.”

The sale goes from 12.01am today until midnight Wednesday.

Fares are available for select travel dates and destinations between September 2 and December 16, 2020 for bookings with a minimum of two travellers.

o Sydney to Ballina (Byron Bay) from $79

o Sydney to Coffs Harbour from $99

o Brisbane to Proserpine from $99

o Brisbane to Rockhampton from $115

o Brisbane to Mackay from $115

o Brisbane to Cairns from $129

o Brisbane to Townsville from $139

o Perth to Broome from $199

o Perth to Kununurra from $239

