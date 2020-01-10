Flight turned back after man’s alleged outburst

A Jetstar plane has been forced to turn around mid-flight after the alleged angry outburst of a man onboard, with passengers now facing a 15-hour delay.

A FLIGHT from Perth to Cairns had to be turned around midair after a Cairns man allegedly threatened to "blow up the plane", swore and spoke about porn with children.

The 45-year-old man was due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court this morning after being charged with making threats regarding aviation security.

The alleged incident occurred during the Jetstar flight from Perth to Cairns early this morning.

The Cairns Post understands about an hour into the flight the man allegedly became disruptive and the captain decided to turn the plane around and return to Perth.

It landed safety back at Perth Airport at 2.45am this morning, where it was met by Australian Federal Police officers who took the man into custody.

The plane was about an hour into its flight to Cairns before it turned back to Perth. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

An AFP spokesman said it was alleged the man made a number of offensive comments to other passengers, which included threatening to "blow up the plane", swearing and talking about pornography with passengers under the age of 18 years.

Passengers advised the airline crew of this behaviour, which resulted in the decision to return the aircraft to Perth.

It is understood the man fell asleep as the flight returned to Perth.

AFP officers boarded the plane and arrested the 45-year-old man.

A Jetstar flight from Perth to Cairns was turned back after a passenger's alleged mid-air outburst.

He was charged with one count of threats regarding aviation security and transported to the Perth Watch House, where bail was refused.

The maximum penalty for this offence is a fine of $10,500.

A Jetstar spokesman confirmed a passenger had allegedly become "disruptive" and failed to follow crew instructions.

"The safety of our customers and crew is our number one priority and we have zero tolerance for any kind of disruptive or abusive behaviour," he said.

The plane returned to Perth Airport about 2.45am. Photo by Daniel Wilkins

He said a replacement service was arranged for this afternoon and thanked passengers for their patience.

The man has also been banned from flying Jetstar and Qantas again.

According to the Cairns Airport website the flight is due to land just after 10pm tonight.

Perth Airport police Commander Peter Brindal said the AFP works closely with the aviation industry to ensure the safety and security of the travelling public.

"The AFP takes all threats regarding aviation security seriously and will take action against travellers who engage in offensive behaviour."

"Offensive behaviour such as this can result in a criminal conviction, a hefty fine, and the possibility that airline operators will undertake civil action to recover expenses associated with returning and removing passengers doing the wrong thing," said Commander Brindal.