The flight a man who tested positive for COVID-19 was on continued from Bundaberg to Gladstone.
Flight with positive COVID-19 case continued to Gladstone

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Jun 2020 2:31 PM

QUEENSLAND'S newest confirmed COVID-19 case travelled on a flight which went from Brisbane to Bundaberg and continued to Gladstone it was revealed today.

Queensland Health is in the process of contacting people from Virgin Flight VA2905 (Alliance), Brisbane to Bundaberg last Tuesday, June 2.

This flight continued to Gladstone.

The close contact rows are 6, 7, 8, 9, 10.

Queensland Health asks passengers who have not already been contacted by Queensland Health, to call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) and advise that you were a passenger on this flight.

Anyone in Queensland experiencing a COVID-19 symptom including fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, shortness of breath, or fatigue is urged to get tested.

