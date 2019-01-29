Flights at Whitsunday Coast Airport cancelled

RAIN AFFECTED: Whitsundays Coast Airport has announced that all airlines have suspended flights for the remainder of Tuesday.

FLIGHTS at Whitsunday Coast Airport have been cancelled for the remainder of Tuesday.

Imminent road closures and poor weather conditions have caused the changes.

Whitsunday Regional Council airports and commercial infrastructure general manager, Brian Joiner said three flights were cancelled, with Tigerair TT396 from Sydney, Virgin Australia BA1117 from Brisbane and Jetstar Airways JQ830 from Brisbane all affected.

Mr Joiner said airport staff had been liaising with airlines throughout the day to keep them informed of the flash flooding and road closures in the region.

"There's no use an aircraft landing at the airport if the passengers will be stuck at the airport, and if the departing passengers can't make it to the aircraft because of road closures," he said.

Mr Joiner said it was the first time in more than a year he could recall flights bound for the Whitsunday Coast Airport being cancelled due to weather.

For updates regarding the Whitsunday Coast Airport, Mr Joiner advised people to check the Whitsunday Coast Airport Facebook page, or to contact airlines directly.