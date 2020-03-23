Menu
Direct flights from Melbourne and Sydney will be suspended from April 1.
Major routes into Whitsunday Coast Airport suspended

Laura Thomas
23rd Mar 2020 10:09 AM
JETSTAR will suspend its direct flights to Whitsunday Coast Airport from Melbourne and Sydney from April 1 due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Travellers will instead have to stop in Brisbane and catch a connecting flight to reach Proserpine.

Marketing manager of Whitsunday Coast Airport Craig Turner said the situation was "a moving beast" and would likely continue to change over the coming hours and days, especially as states close their borders with a ban on "non-essential" travel.

However, the airport will remain open and all departing flights will continue to operate as usual for the time being.

Mr Turner said staff were also working to put plans in place to ensure the airport remains accessible once travel limitations are lifted.

"We have a lot of minds looking at what this looks like on the other side," he said.

"We have got plans in place and we are ready to go once we get the advice that things are relaxing."

