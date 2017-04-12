Flip side to having no power in the stars

The Airlie Beach main street illuminated only by the lights of passing cars and the stars.

IF THERE was one upside to almost two weeks without power, Whitsunday residents said it was seeing the stars.

Many of the region's people who had no running water for a minimum of four days and no electricity for anywhere from six days to over two weeks, took to social media to express the flip side of the discomfort they were suffering.

Felicity Chapman wrote that "TC Debbie and the ensuing lack of running water (4 days) and electricity (12 days) has made me appreciate the simpler things in life and I actually enjoyed the peace and quiet of no TV (and) laptop".

"Without the dense foliage surrounding us anymore and the lack of light pollution I can now see the stars, an incredibly glorious sight," her post said.

Whitsunday photographer Justin Heitman of JJ Pictures, took to the streets to document exactly what it was like to view the night sky without "the city lights".

Airlie Beach, in the power outage post Cyclone Debbie, lit only by the stars. Justin Heitman / JJ Pictures

He captured a photograph of the Airlie Beach main street illuminated by only the passing cars' headlights and some stunning shots from the Airlie Beach foreshore.

"I literally wanted to get out and take a couple of photos without the light pollution - it was amazing to see how dark the area was with only the sounds of distant generators being heard - but the stars were brighter than ever," he said.

Nonetheless, Mr Heitman like everyone else, was relieved to have his power return.

"Absolutely - you can say that for sure. I was ready to charge the batteries and go out and shoot for another day," he said.