FLOOD WARNINGS: Road closures across the region

Flooding over Bourkes Crossing along Pugsley St at Walkerston on Wednesday, December 30, after days of heavy rain across the Mackay region. Picture: Heidi Petith

Gloomy skies and constant rains have resulted in dangerous conditions on the region’s roads.

Flood warnings and road closures have impacted Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday streets.

Mackay Regional Council has issued flood warnings for seven roads, with more expected to close as the rains continue.

The council reminded motorists to turn on their lights and keep a safe distance from other cars.

“And if it is flooded, forget it,” the council said.

Mackay road closures

Provided by Mackay Regional Council and Transport and Main Roads

Barrie Lane, Homebush: Flash flooding warning. Road closed to all traffic.

Pugsley Street, Bourkes Crossing: Flooding warning. Road closed to all traffic.

Marian Eton Road, Sandy Creek, North Eton and Eton: Flooding warning. Road closed to all traffic.

Kinchant Dam Road, Antonio’s Crossing

Kinchant Dam Road, North Eton: Flooding warning. Road closed to all traffic.

Hicks Road, Windmill Crossing and Glenella: Flash flooding warning. Road closed to all traffic.

Golflinks Road, Beaconsfield: Flash flooding warning.

Palm Tree Road, Sandiford: Flash flooding warning. Road closed to all traffic.

Palm Tree Road, Homebush

North-Eton Road, Perry Creek

Farleigh-Dumbleton Road, Fursden Creek

Flooding over Barrie Lane at Homebush, near Mackay, at midday on Wednesday, December 30, after days of heavy rain. Picture: Heidi Petith

Whitsunday road closures

Provided by Whitsunday Regional Council and Transport and Main Roads

Telegraph Rd, Bowen: All lanes blocked by road damage due to saturated pavements. Drivers recommended to avoid the area.

Ted Cunningham bridge, Collinsville: Closed due to flooding. Lanes are blocked and residents are being urged to avoid the area.



Gregory Developmental Rd, near Belyando Crossing and Black Wattle Creek, Seventy Mile: Heavy rains causing long-term flooding. All lanes affected

Isaac road closures

Provided by Transport and Main Roads

Clermont Alpha Rd, Alpha to Clermont: Heavy rains have made the road wet and boggy. Long term flooding warning.

Laglan Road, Clermont: Flash flooding impacting traffic in all directions. Restricted to four wheel drive vehicles only.

Bruce Highway, Ilbilbie: Water on road warning signs set up by Isaac Regional Council.

