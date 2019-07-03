Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a initial flood watch for the region as heavy rainfall was forecast over the next few days.
THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a initial flood watch for the region as heavy rainfall was forecast over the next few days. Lee Constable
Weather

Flood watch issued for region as rain looms

Zizi Averill
by
3rd Jul 2019 4:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued an initial flood watch for the Mackay region ahead of heavy rainfall forecast over the next few days.

The BOM forecasters said heavy rainfall with totals of 50-100 mm were likely to affect Central Queensland and Capricornia coasts between Thursday evening and Saturday morning.

Isolated totals of up to 250 mm are possible particularly about the ranges, BOM forecasters said.

As a result, the Bureau warned river rises could result in minor flood levels on Friday.

Catchments likely to be affected include the Pioneer River and around Connors River, Isaac River , Styx River and Plane Creek .

The BOM has warned people living or working along rivers and creeks to monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings.

bom bureau of meteorology capricornia central queensland connors river flood watch isaac river pioneer river plane creek styx river
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Test results boost plans for new Bowen Basin coal project

    premium_icon Test results boost plans for new Bowen Basin coal project

    Business NEW coal data has boosted the prospects for identifying another quality coking coal resource in the Bowen Basin.

    Flash flooding not likely as wet conditions hit the region

    Flash flooding not likely as wet conditions hit the region

    News Heavy rainfall will likely hit the Whitsundays region.

    REVEALED: 85 earthquakes rock the Whitsundays

    premium_icon REVEALED: 85 earthquakes rock the Whitsundays

    News Whitsundays all shook up as 85th tremor detected.