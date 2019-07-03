Flood watch issued for region as rain looms

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a initial flood watch for the region as heavy rainfall was forecast over the next few days.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued an initial flood watch for the Mackay region ahead of heavy rainfall forecast over the next few days.

The BOM forecasters said heavy rainfall with totals of 50-100 mm were likely to affect Central Queensland and Capricornia coasts between Thursday evening and Saturday morning.

Isolated totals of up to 250 mm are possible particularly about the ranges, BOM forecasters said.

As a result, the Bureau warned river rises could result in minor flood levels on Friday.

Catchments likely to be affected include the Pioneer River and around Connors River, Isaac River , Styx River and Plane Creek .

The BOM has warned people living or working along rivers and creeks to monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings.