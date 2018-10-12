Flood Watch issued for the Northern Rivers

A Flood Watch has been issued for the Wilsons River.

UPDATE 5.39pm: THE Bureau of Meteology has issued an update to the Flood Watch issued ahead of possible heavy rain in north east NSW.

BoM weather forecast: NSW Forecaster Katarina Kovacevic talks about the upcoming weather event.

A system currently developing off the coast of southern Queensland is expected to drift south potentially bringing increased rainfall to coastal areas, most likely from early Sunday into Monday.

Due to the nature of the system there is still considerable variance in the computer models about the exact behaviour and potential impacts at this stage.

However, is it still anticipated the state's north east will experience increased rainfall which may trigger localised flash and riverine flooding.

The NSW/ACT Flood Warning Centre has been activated and is monitoring the situation in conjunction with the Regional Forecasting Centre.



Key Points:

Wet weather likely to continue over the NSW/QLD coastal border region over the weekend, with heavy falls possible in Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast Sunday and Monday.

Flood Watch issued Friday afternoon for potential minor flooding developing in the Wilsons, Orara and Bellinger catchments from Sunday.

Situation is continuing to evolve and there is considerable uncertainty around the projected movement and development of the trough system driving this rainfall. Forecasts will continue to be updated as new information becomes available.

UPDATE 4.55pm: NSW SES is asking communities in the north east of the state to get prepared ahead of a burst of potentially heavy rain from Sunday.

The north east of the state is most at risk with a flood watch now issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Listen to NSW SES spokesman Phil Campbell below where he offers tips and advice for affected communities on how to prepare, and requests holidaymakers returning home at the end of the school holidays to drive with care.

SES Minor Flood Watch: The SES have urged people to be prepared as the Bureau of Meteorology issue a Minor Flood Watch.

A low pressure system over northeast NSW may potentially bring heavy falls over the weekend and into early next week.

The NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) urges communities to prepare for a wet weekend as the Bureau has advised widespread rainfall has the potential to cause minor flooding in the Wilsons, Orara, Bellinger and Kalang Rivers.

There is also the possibility of some localised heavy falls which could result in flash flooding in some areas.

NSW SES Operations Commander Mark Somers said: "This Flood Watch is a heads up to prepare for a wet weekend and a reminder to stay aware of the situation".

Mr Somers added a caution to school holiday makers to "take care when driving on our roads which will be slippery from the rain and with heavier than usual traffic as people return to their homes".

He reminded holiday makers and caravan park residents to prepare for possible damaging winds associated with the low pressure system.

"Our volunteers are now on standby to respond to requests for assistance that come in on the 132 500 number.

With the combination of heavy falls and damaging winds the most common type of requests we expect will be related to branches of large trees coming down and leaking or damaged roofs," Mr. Somers said.

Before the weather turns, the NSW SES recommends taking a quick check around your home to ensure outdoor furniture is secure, overhanging branches are trimmed, gutters and down pipes are clear of debris.

Re-supply your home emergency kit with fresh batteries for your torch and portable radio.

For more advice on how to prepare, visit the Get Ready website.

NSW SES is urging the public to plan their trips, drive to road conditions and to take care driving in areas with low lying causeways.

Remember to never drive, walk, ride or play in flood waters.

To keep up to date with information visit the NSW SES website www.ses.nsw.gov.au, follow NSW SES on Facebook or listen to your local radio station.

They say widespread rain is expected over the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast and has the potential to cause riverine flooding from Sunday onwards.

A Flood Watch provides early advice of possible flooding within the specified catchments.

Catchments likely to be affected include:

Wilsons River minor flooding

Orara River minor flooding

Bellinger and Kalang Rivers minor flooding

For the latest flood and weather warnings see www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/

For the latest rainfall and weather forecasts see www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/

For the latest rainfall and river level information see www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood

Flood Safety Advice:

This Flood Watch means that people living or working along rivers and streams must monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.

Flood Warnings will be issued if Minor Flood Level is expected to be exceeded at key sites along the main rivers for which the Bureau of Meteorology provides a flood warning service.

Severe Weather Warnings will be issued or updated if very heavy rain is forecast or observed.

For more information on the Flood Watch Service:

FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500

For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately