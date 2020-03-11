Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crofton Creek Bridge has flooded, forcing Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd to close.
Crofton Creek Bridge has flooded, forcing Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd to close.
News

FLOODING: Road blocked due to heavy rain

Deborah Friend
11th Mar 2020 9:26 AM

THE road is blocked on Gregory-Cannon Valley Road after heavy rains caused Crofton Creek to flood.

The road is currently impassable and drivers are being asked to take alternative routes.

Whitsunday Regional Council has installed a flood camera on the Crofton Creek Bridge to allow the community to view the water level at the bridge.

Crofton Creek Bridge has flooded, forcing Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd to close. Picture courtesy of Whitsunday Regional Council.
Crofton Creek Bridge has flooded, forcing Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd to close. Picture courtesy of Whitsunday Regional Council.

“Any flooded road can be deadly and the condition of the road surface underneath is not known until flood waters subside,” a council spokesman said.

“It also doesn’t matter what size your vehicle is, flood waters are dangerous for all vehicles. When considering your journey, always have a Plan B and equip yourself with multiple alternative routes to stay safe.”

Crofton Creek Bridge has flooded, forcing Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd to close.
Crofton Creek Bridge has flooded, forcing Gregory-Cannon Valley Rd to close.

There is also flash flooding at Staffords Rd, Bloomsbury.

creek flooding gregory-cannon valley road
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Nothing off the table’ after first shark board meeting

        premium_icon ‘Nothing off the table’ after first shark board meeting

        News A working group to discuss shark control measures and swimmer safety met for the first time last week.

        Protester unlocked herself for a farmer, not for police

        premium_icon Protester unlocked herself for a farmer, not for police

        Crime “You’re fully aware there is lawful ways to protest”

        Florist drives three times over legal limit

        premium_icon Florist drives three times over legal limit

        News A Cannonvale woman who drove while three times over the legal limit was handed a...

        End of an era: Entertainment centre knocked down

        premium_icon End of an era: Entertainment centre knocked down

        News A pivotal point for Proserpine’s entertainment scene for many years, the Proserpine...