FLOODING: Water rises over roads in the Whitsundays

Whitsunday residents have woken up to flooded roads this morning. Photos: Whitsunday Regional Council

Flood waters have risen over roads across the region after heavy rainfall.

Drivers are being advised to proceed with caution in a number of areas across the Whitsundays because of flooding.

Gregory Cannon Valley Rd at Crofton Creek Bridge has been closed completely and water is covering Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains, but the road remains open with a reduced speed limit.

Flooding at Crofton Creek Bridge on January 9, 2021. Photo: Whitsunday Regional Council

The Whitsunday Regional Council's disaster dashboard has listed multiple alerts for roads in the region on Saturday morning:

- Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains: Speed limit reduced to 40km/hr

- Gregory Cannon Valley Rd at Croften Creek Bridge: Closed

- Bruce Highway at Proserpine: Flooding on road, delays are expected, proceed with caution

Flooding at Hamilton Plains on January 9, 2021. Photo: Whitsunday Regional Council

- Russells Crossing/Telegraph Rd at Bowen: Closed

- Euri Rd at Bowen: Flooding on road, proceed with caution

- Sugarloaf Rd at Riordanvale: Flooding on road, proceed with caution

- Riordanvale Rd at Riordanvale: Flooding on road, proceed with caution

- Chandlers Rd at Bowen: Flooding on road, proceed with caution

- Molongle Beach Rd at Guthalungra: Flooding on road, proceed with caution

- Tondara Rd at Guthalungra: Flooding on road, avoid the area

- Murrays Bay Rd at Bowen: Flooding on road, proceed with caution

- Leichhardt St at Bowen: Flooding on road, avoid the area

- Inverdon Rd at Bowen: Flooding on road, proceed with caution

- Chilli Ln at Bowen: Flooding on road, proceed with caution

QLDtraffic is also advising a number of Mackay roads are affected by flooding:

- Neills Rd at Habana: Closed in all directions because of flash flooding

- Hicks Rd at Glenella: Closed in all directions because of flash flooding

- Marian Eton Rd at Eton: Closed to all traffic because of long-term flooding

- Barrie Ln at Homebush: Closed in all directions because of long-term flooding

- Palm Tree Rd at Sandiford: Closed to all traffic because of long-term flooding

- Grasstree Rd at Sarina: Closed to all traffic because of long-term flooding

- Rifle Range Rd at Sarina: Closed to all traffic because of long-term flooding