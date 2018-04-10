Eade had to break arms to compete

VICTORIAN student Alexandra Eade almost gave up her beloved gymnastics when she had to have both arms broken to overcome lifelong medical problems as a 14-year-old.

Now she is glad that she listened to her mother Angela and persevered because she is the new Commonwealth Games floor champion after producing a mind-blowing 13.33 performance in Monday's final on The Gold Coast.

Eade has since had three more surgeries on her arms, including a difficult operation for a bone spur in her left wrist last year.

"I would have stopped three years ago, if it wasn't for my mum Angela, it was difficult coming back and the naysayers said I wouldn't make it, "she said.

Alexandra Eade had to have both her arms broken to combat a medical condition.

The 2016 Rio Olympic reserve cried tears of joy when she realised she had won on Monday night. She admitted the tears came from the sheer emotion from all the hard work in the past year to return to peak form and overcoming so many obstacles in the past four years.

"I'm over the moon, I was shocked and crying and hoping my makeup wouldn't run," she said.

"The Australian crowds have been so supportive and motivated me to keep going," she said.

Eade, 20, had "the most nervous wait in my life" while she waiting for the final two competitors including Canadian superstar and world no. 2 Ellie Black who finished with 13.2 and fourth place.

In the closely fought competition Eade edged ahead of Welsh woman Latalia Bevan (13.3) and Canadian Shallon Olsen (13.266).

Eade's performance caps a sterling competition for the women's team. It is the first time since the 2006 Melbourne Games that an Australian woman has medalled in every event.

The aspiring doctor, who is currently studying biomedical, science, paid tribute to tough and intense approach by new national women's coach American-based Mihai Brestyan who she admitted had pushed her out of her comfort zone.

Eade put in an incredible performance to claim a gymnastics gold for Australia.

"He's mentally intense and I get mentally tired ... we have won a medal in every event so it has paid off, "she said.

In 2014 Eade had to have both of her broken because her ulna was too long and would have created future problems such as arthritis.

"I had growth problems with my ulnas, they had to broken and shortened. It was bad luck, it had nothing to do with gymnastics, I would have had to have them done anyway."

"It was difficult coming back, I was hitting puberty and putting on weight but I kept persisting," she said. "I wouldn't be here without my mum Angela, she kept saying I shouldn't give up."

The wrist surgeries have meant that Eade can no longer perform uneven bars or the all around competition.

"It doesn't matter because bars was always my least favourite while I've always loved floor," she said.